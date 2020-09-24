Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) will report sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $6.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $7.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CQP shares. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,711. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

