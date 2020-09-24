CLICKS GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Trading 1.3% Higher

CLICKS GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) traded up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.81 and last traded at $26.78. 1,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88.

CLICKS GRP LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLCGY)

Clicks Group Limited engages in the retail of health, beauty, and homeware products primarily in South Africa. It operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. The company operates a retail pharmacy chain with 459 in-store pharmacies, and health and beauty retail chains for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for CLICKS GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLICKS GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.