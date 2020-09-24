Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cohen & Steers’ earnings. Cohen & Steers reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cohen & Steers.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $94.09 million during the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 55.04% and a net margin of 29.19%.

NYSE:CNS traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,423. Cohen & Steers has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $78.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2,671.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

