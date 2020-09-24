Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (NYSE:CCZ) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Shares of Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (NYSE:CCZ) were down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.80 and last traded at $57.80. Approximately 180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.61.

About Comcast Hld Cnv Nt Debent (NYSE:CCZ)

There is no company description available for Comcast Holdings Corp.

