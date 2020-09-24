Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.85. 726,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,059. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 4,362.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.