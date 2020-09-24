CONTRACOIN Market Capitalization Tops $18.72 Million (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $18.72 million and $21,256.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00008760 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00824432 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 86.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.44 or 0.02476464 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000184 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009906 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,937,288 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

