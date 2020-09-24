Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Receives $85.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.60.

CPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Copa in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bradesco Corretora lowered Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Copa in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Copa from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 46.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 31,015.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPA traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $54.44. 356,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,924. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Copa has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $116.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copa will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

