CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Receives $120.88 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $96,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,717 shares of company stock valued at $31,451,711 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.76. 247,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.21. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $130.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.69%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

