Covesting (COV) Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Covesting token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit. Covesting has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $3,264.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040661 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00229992 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00092153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.90 or 0.01447284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00214875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

