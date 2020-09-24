CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CPPGroup (LON:CPP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Shares of LON CPP remained flat at $GBX 303 ($3.96) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 305.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.78. CPPGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 164.70 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 694 ($9.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and a PE ratio of -25.25.
About CPPGroup
