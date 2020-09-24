CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CPPGroup (LON:CPP) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON CPP remained flat at $GBX 303 ($3.96) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 305.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.78. CPPGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 164.70 ($2.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 694 ($9.07). The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 million and a PE ratio of -25.25.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering tangible commercial benefits and solutions to their customers worldwide. It offers insurance and assistance products for the protection of mobile phones, payment cards, and household belongings; keeps travel plans moving; and monitors compromised personal data.

