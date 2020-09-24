Critical Survey: KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE) & Dolphin Entertainment (OTCMKTS:DLPN)

KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE) and Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for KM Wedding Events Management and Dolphin Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dolphin Entertainment has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.92%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

Profitability

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and Dolphin Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment -10.52% -20.57% -5.96%

Volatility and Risk

KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 4.77, suggesting that its stock price is 377% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and Dolphin Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dolphin Entertainment $25.00 million 0.83 -$1.19 million N/A N/A

KM Wedding Events Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dolphin Entertainment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats KM Wedding Events Management on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KM Wedding Events Management

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc., a development stage company, operates in the wedding services industry in the United States and India. The company provides matrimonial services, such as matchmaking and partner identification services through various delivery channels comprising print and visual media, Website, physical centers, and events; and wedding hall leasing services, as well as wedding catering and event management services. It also offers its services under the Kalyanamalai brand name. The company serves Indian high-income group, higher middle-income group, and other affluent individuals. KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Dublin, California.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

