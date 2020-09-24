Crown (CRW) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.65 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. Crown has a market cap of $1.65 million and $3,691.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0645 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,717.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $215.33 or 0.02009071 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.65 or 0.00677811 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012736 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000555 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 25,576,859 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Braziliex, C-CEX, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

