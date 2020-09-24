CryptoPing (PING) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,671.00

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 45.3% higher against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $8,671.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00040843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00230234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092388 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.08 or 0.01446810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00207550 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000664 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s genesis date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

