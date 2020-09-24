Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Shares Up 4.9%

Cuentas Inc (OTCMKTS:CUEN) traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.69. 3,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 1,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

Cuentas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CUEN)

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and telecommunications mobility, and remittance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company promotes and distributes prepaid and general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards under the NextCALA brand; and designs, develops, produces, markets, and provides HD video platforms, call processing engines, and telephony networks.

