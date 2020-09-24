DAEX (DAX) Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, DAEX has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $2,738.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.80 or 0.04538952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009362 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

