Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) have received a consensus rating of “Sell” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank by 56.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,833,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,302. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.46. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

