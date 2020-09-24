Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $24.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,808. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

