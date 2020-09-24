Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on DGEAF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Sunday, August 9th.

Shares of DGEAF traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $31.75. 5,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,127. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. Diageo has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $42.66.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

