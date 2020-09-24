Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group PLC (LON:DLG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 337.29 ($4.41).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 341 ($4.46) price objective on the stock.

Shares of DLG stock traded up GBX 5.70 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 285 ($3.72). The stock had a trading volume of 6,914,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 306.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 284.07. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.40 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 355 ($4.64). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a GBX 21.80 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $14.40. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

