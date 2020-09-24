Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX) Shares Down 9.9%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:MEXX)’s share price traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.22. 16,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 17,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Mexico Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit