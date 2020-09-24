Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF (NYSEARCA:RWIU) Shares Down 0.3%

Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF (NYSEARCA:RWIU)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.19 and last traded at $48.06. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF (NYSEARCA:RWIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 9.74% of Direxion FTSE Russell International Over US ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

