district0x (DNT) Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 23rd. district0x has a market capitalization of $5.11 million and approximately $290,699.00 worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One district0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, district0x has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

district0x Profile

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling district0x

