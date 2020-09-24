Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.19.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,619,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $123,961,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $21,999,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 529.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,199,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,004 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Diversified Healthcare Trust
Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.
