dynaCERT (CVE:DYA) Trading Up 7.2%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Shares of dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) were up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 1,803,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,140,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $253.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

In related news, Director Jean-Pierre Colin sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.73, for a total transaction of C$219,000.00. Also, Director Murray Ernest James Payne purchased 38,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$25,252.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,980,000.

dynaCERT Company Profile (CVE:DYA)

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

