Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

EGP stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $126.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,057. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.60. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of Eastgroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $228,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,425,379.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 111.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eastgroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

