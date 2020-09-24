eBoost (EBST) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 50.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a market capitalization of $161,267.84 and approximately $2.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00418218 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000347 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

