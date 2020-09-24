Electronic Data Processing (LON:EDP) Trading Up 1.4%

Electronic Data Processing plc (LON:EDP) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.21 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.17 ($0.05). Approximately 8,411,223 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 259,907% from the average daily volume of 3,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.12 ($0.05).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.29.

About Electronic Data Processing (LON:EDP)

Electronic Data Processing PLC provides computer software solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides ERP solutions for the merchanting/wholesale distribution industry, as well as e-business, application hosting, and sales intelligence solutions. It also offers hosting services, such as Software as a Service managed hosting, disaster recovery/business continuity, and online backup.

