Ether-1 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,987.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $260,635.98 and $11,987.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00064817 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

About Ether-1

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,839,878 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

