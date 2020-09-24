Ether Zero (ETZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $333,356.97

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, DigiFinex, EXX and Cryptopia. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $333,356.97 and approximately $12,087.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.91 or 0.03236582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 215,978,729 coins and its circulating supply is 173,949,316 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Cryptopia, Hotbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

