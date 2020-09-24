ETRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

ETRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPG) dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.31. Approximately 1,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Natural Gas MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.