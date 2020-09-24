Europa Metals (LON:EUZ) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Europa Metals Ltd (LON:EUZ) were down 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.01 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.11). Approximately 194,358 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 362,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.12.

Europa Metals Company Profile (LON:EUZ)

Europa Metals Limited engages in the exploration for mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Toral lead, zinc, silver project located in the province of Leon, Spain. The company was formerly known as Ferrum Crescent Limited and changed its name to Europa Metals Limited in June 2018. Europa Metals Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

