Evil Coin (EVIL) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Evil Coin has a market capitalization of $33,732.46 and $1.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evil Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Evil Coin has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Evil Coin Profile

EVIL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz . Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin

Evil Coin Coin Trading

Evil Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evil Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

