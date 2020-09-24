Exosis (EXO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,167.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 24th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.0643 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. Exosis has a market capitalization of $28,913.56 and approximately $1,167.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,687.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.91 or 0.03236582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.71 or 0.02008930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00418218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.00874206 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00046908 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00508058 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00009838 BTC.

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 614,473 coins and its circulating supply is 449,473 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

