F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.80 Million

Brokerages expect F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) to announce sales of $310.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $302.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $325.82 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $309.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $305.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.20 million.

FNB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,848. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 455.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

