Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Brokerages expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $1.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.18.

NASDAQ FAST traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $44.28. 2,635,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,650,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.72. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,434 shares of company stock valued at $4,682,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 98.6% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

