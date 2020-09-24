Federal Home Loan Mortgage (FRA:FHL) Trading Down 1%

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (FRA:FHL) shares fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €1.64 ($1.93) and last traded at €1.64 ($1.93). 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.66 ($1.95).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €1.78.

Freddie Mac operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

