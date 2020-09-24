Fetch (FET) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX and Binance. Over the last seven days, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch has a total market cap of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005972 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.89 or 0.04586452 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009332 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00034005 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Fetch Profile

Fetch (CRYPTO:FET) is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.