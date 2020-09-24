FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:FTACU) Shares Down 1.8%

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:FTACU) fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $11.00. 2,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 35,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:FTACU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

