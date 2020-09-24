First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Trading Down 2.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54. 8,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 8,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.