First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Shares Down 1.1%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) were down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.50 and last traded at $37.79. Approximately 13,198 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 14,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31.

