First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Trading Down 1.9%

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV)’s share price fell 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.31. 63,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 238,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. This is a boost from First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDIV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter.

