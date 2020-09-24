First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Stock Price Down 2.5%

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $45.39 and last traded at $45.39. 1,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.18.

