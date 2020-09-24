FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Shares Up 0.1%

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2020

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $119.06 and last traded at $117.89. Approximately 6,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $117.76.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.26.

