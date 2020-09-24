Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Flowr Corp (CVE:FLWR) fell 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 122,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 122,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.64.

Flowr Company Profile (CVE:FLWR)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

