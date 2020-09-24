Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.61 and last traded at $21.61. 8,182 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 6,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) by 628.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.42% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.