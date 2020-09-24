Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) Shares Down 3.2%

Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.63 and last traded at $15.63. Approximately 153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 8.31% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

