Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Announces Earnings Results

Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.37 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON FEN opened at GBX 48 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.97. The company has a market cap of $51.87 million and a PE ratio of 36.92. Frenkel Topping Group has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 57 ($0.74).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.32 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Frenkel Topping Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective (up from GBX 45 ($0.59)) on shares of Frenkel Topping Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other Frenkel Topping Group news, insider Elaine Cullen-Grant acquired 120,000 shares of Frenkel Topping Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, for a total transaction of £48,000 ($62,720.50).

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to personal injury and clinical negligence victims in the United Kingdom. It also offers wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

