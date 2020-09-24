Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Trading 0.5% Higher

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €40.54 ($47.69) and last traded at €40.42 ($47.55). 94,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €40.20 ($47.29).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 28.81.

About Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

