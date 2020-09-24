GASLOG PRTN CUM RED PERP SRS B PRF NYSE: GLOP-B (NYSE:GLOP.PB) Shares Down 7.9%

GASLOG PRTN CUM RED PERP SRS B PRF NYSE: GLOP-B (NYSE:GLOP.PB)’s share price was down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 52,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

GASLOG PRTN CUM RED PERP SRS B PRF NYSE: GLOP-B Company Profile (NYSE:GLOP.PB)

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of October 30, 2019, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GASLOG PRTN CUM RED PERP SRS B PRF NYSE: GLOP-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GASLOG PRTN CUM RED PERP SRS B PRF NYSE: GLOP-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.