Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 17,653 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Gentherm by 112.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Gentherm by 15.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth $1,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.62. 133,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.18. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

